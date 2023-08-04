Santaco spokesperson Rebecca Phala says the violence is unfortunate and it won’t take responsibility for it but says law enforcement authorities must tighten their efforts.
The tensions between the city and Santaco are over a bylaw allowing officials to impound vehicles of motorists disobeying road rules instead of fining them.
Cape Town MMC responsible for safety and security JP Smith says the strike is “pure economic sabotage” and the taxi industry should be held financially responsible for the violence.
Commuters have been stranded since Thursday and violence has erupted on some of the province's roads. Smith said they are escorting vehicles to ensure commuters' safety.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Cape Town’s plans to ensure commuters' safety during taxi strike
City lays out safety plans amid taxi strike as Santaco says law enforcement must find perpetrators of violence
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters
The City of Cape Town and Santaco speak about the violence during a protest by the taxi industry and the city lays out its plans to ensure the safety of commuters.
Listen to the city and Santaco:
Santaco spokesperson Rebecca Phala says the violence is unfortunate and it won’t take responsibility for it but says law enforcement authorities must tighten their efforts.
The tensions between the city and Santaco are over a bylaw allowing officials to impound vehicles of motorists disobeying road rules instead of fining them.
Cape Town MMC responsible for safety and security JP Smith says the strike is “pure economic sabotage” and the taxi industry should be held financially responsible for the violence.
Commuters have been stranded since Thursday and violence has erupted on some of the province's roads. Smith said they are escorting vehicles to ensure commuters' safety.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Schooling, health among services affected by Cape taxi strike
Cele shares views on ‘police vs taxis’ in Western Cape, blasts JP Smith for accusing him of ‘encouraging’ strike
Bus driver shot, violence flares as Western Cape taxi strike enters day 2
‘Allow people to live their lives’: Cele pleads with taxi operators amid strike
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos