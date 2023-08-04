South Africa

LISTEN | Cape Town’s plans to ensure commuters' safety during taxi strike

City lays out safety plans amid taxi strike as Santaco says law enforcement must find perpetrators of violence

04 August 2023 - 18:42
Firefighters hose down a bus set alight during a protest by taxi operators in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

The City of Cape Town and Santaco speak about the violence during a protest by the taxi industry and the city lays out its plans to ensure the safety of commuters.

Listen to the city and Santaco:

Santaco spokesperson Rebecca Phala says the violence is unfortunate and it won’t take responsibility for it but says law enforcement authorities must tighten their efforts.

The tensions between the city and Santaco are over a bylaw allowing officials to impound vehicles of motorists disobeying road rules instead of fining them.

Cape Town MMC responsible for safety and security JP Smith says the strike is “pure economic sabotage” and the taxi industry should be held financially responsible for the violence.

Commuters have been stranded since Thursday and violence has erupted on some of the province's roads. Smith said they are escorting vehicles to ensure commuters' safety.

