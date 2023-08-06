“In Atlantis yesterday, city traffic officers responded to reports of public violence. On arrival, a taxi, seeing the enforcement vehicle, made a U-turn, and sped off. The officers gave chase, assisted by SAPS, and when the taxi was brought to a stop, officers found the vehicle loaded with tyres and arson implements.”
TimesLIVE
Vehicles destroyed as talks continue to halt crippling Cape taxi strike
UK issues travel alert to citizens over violence
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
A city depot was petrol-bombed and at least seven official vehicles damaged or destroyed in Cape Town over the past 24-hours as efforts continued to end a stand-off between law enforcement authorities and the taxi industry in the Western Cape.
The city said in an update on Sunday that the latest incidents were seemingly related to the weeklong strike called on Thursday by the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in protest over grievances such as their vehicles being impounded.
“Last night, a city depot in Delft was petrol-bombed. At least seven vehicles belonging to different departments, including enforcement vehicles, were damaged or completely destroyed. Three vehicles were torched in Makhaza,” the city said.
“In Atlantis yesterday, city traffic officers responded to reports of public violence. On arrival, a taxi, seeing the enforcement vehicle, made a U-turn, and sped off. The officers gave chase, assisted by SAPS, and when the taxi was brought to a stop, officers found the vehicle loaded with tyres and arson implements.”
Six suspects were arrested. At least 110 criminal cases have been registered for incidents relating to the strike.
Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer Zanikhaya Kwinana was shot dead during an apparent ambush in Nyanga on Friday.
Tens of thousands of commuters have been stranded, including an 11-year-old school pupil who was found after a frantic search trying to walk 30km home along the N2 freeway.
The UK issued a travel alert regarding the strike via the British Consulate-General in Cape Town.
“There are currently ongoing strikes in the Cape Town area. These have the potential to turn violent and may impact multiple areas including journeys to and from the airport,” it reads.
“Please check for any disruption on your route before travelling, avoid violent protests and try to stick to major routes. Where safer to do so, consider delaying your journey and, if possible, seek advice from a trusted local source, such as your hotel or travel provider.”
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga told the SABC on Saturday she had spoken to Santaco about its challenges in the province and expressed optimism that an agreement around certain terms could end the strike.
“I may not be in a position to state what those are. They are related to easing indications and reasons for impounding any taxi. They agreed that they will then be engaging their members today and also we agreed that if they are to resume services or operations, they think that they will do that tomorrow [Sunday].”
However, there was no indication early on Sunday that the strike would be called off.
TimesLIVE
