Cape Town puts up reward for info that could put cop killer behind bars

05 August 2023 - 11:05 By TIMESLIVE
At least 13 bullets were pumped into the vehicle in which the officer was travelling.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

Cape Town has extended condolences to the family of a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer  Zanikhaya Kwinana who was shot dead in Nyanga on Friday and is offering a reward for information that may lead to the arrest of his killers.

“He was a passenger in a marked LEAP vehicle driving in the area just after 8pm last night when the vehicle came under heavy fire,” said MMC for safety and security JP Smith.

“When his colleagues realised he had been hit, they sped off to Heideveld Day Hospital, but the officer was declared deceased on arrival.” He had sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

Smith said the city has arranged counselling for the other officers who were in the vehicle, as well as LEAP deployees in Gugulethu where the officer was based.

“Initial indications are that as many as 13 bullets hit the vehicle, which means the shooter's intent was very clear. This callous attack must be condemned in the strongest terms and we will not rest until those responsible are caught and brought to justice.

“The city calls on anyone with information related to this attack to report it to the city’s toll-free tip-off line so the criminals can be arrested. Tips can be shared anonymously, and the city is offering a reward of up to R100,000 for credible information that leads to an arrest. The number is 0800 11 0077,” said Smith.

