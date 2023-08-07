South Africa

Outages hit Gauteng as Eskom’s substations shut down

07 August 2023 - 21:41
Several areas in Gauteng supplied by Eskom are affected by power outages due to a trip on the powerline.
Image: 123RF/ninefoto

Parts of Gauteng supplied directly by Eskom were hit by power outages on Monday.  

The utility announced on social media it had a major shutdown at seven of its substations.  

This affected most of the areas supplied by Eskom in the province.

“We are on site working on restoring supply. We apologise for the inconvenience this causes,” Eskom said.  

The affected areas were Centurion, Krugersdorp, Muldersdrift, Roodepoort and Lanseria.  

“The outage is due to a trip on the 88kV power line supplying the affected substations. The estimated time of restoration is not [yet] available.” 

Gauteng Eskom spokesperson Amanda Qithi said the shutdown started at about 8pm.  

TimesLIVE

