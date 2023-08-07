News

Chilling voice notes threatened to burn and kill hours before buses, vehicles were torched in Cape Town

The authorities has arrested 27 people in connection with a taxi blockade which caused traffic disruptions on the N2

07 August 2023 - 20:46 By Philani Nombembe, Kim Swartz, Bobby Jordan and Sipokazi Fokazi

The chaos and destruction of property coinciding with the taxi strike in Cape Town on Monday was preceded by chilling voice notes threatening murder if taxi bosses didn’t get their way...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Chilling voice notes threatened to burn and kill hours before buses, vehicles ... News
  2. Promise to improve culture of reading as an ode to Madiba News
  3. Koeberg refurbishment costs ‘exploding’, says report to Treasury News
  4. Private school turns to Supreme Court of Appeal over nonpayment of tuition fees News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng
Taxi strike leaves two dead, buses torched