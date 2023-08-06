News

Latest Kusile arrest boosts morale at power plant

Senior manager says culture at Kusile is greatly improved with fewer people tempted to put their hands in the cookie jar

06 August 2023 - 00:00
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

The arrest this week of another suspect linked to a R2.2bn fraud case involving the construction of the Kusile power station has added impetus to efforts to turn the beleaguered station’s fortunes around...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  2. ‘He repeatedly punched me with one fist’: Uber users robbed in wave of attacks News
  3. Boks, Banyana could celebrate all the way to the bank News
  4. Cool heads, diplomacy to the fore to keep Brics summit on track Politics
  5. Thobakgale’s parole headache: Zuma quotes his own words back at him News

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem