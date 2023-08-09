South Africa

Women-only ‘SheBeen’, where safety is priority, opens in Soweto

09 August 2023 - 10:32
The interior of the 'SheBeen' in Soweto
Image: Supplied

A pop-up shebeen exclusively for women will launch in Soweto on Wednesday in tribute to the month dedicated to females.

Called the “SheBeen”, the project is driven by alcohol brand Brutal Fruit Spritzer and is located at the revamped RockerFella in Molapo, Soweto in August.

“We are mindful of the importance of creating spaces where women can feel free to celebrate and have fun in an uninhibited way, and we have established a women-only pop-up venue in Soweto aptly named SheBeen. 

“A play on the word shebeen, this venue is in response to the call from many South African women who often fear going out at night to have fun.

“SheBeen is an elegant, women-only and female-centric venue that will be inclusive and accessible to all women in Gauteng during the month of August in celebration of national Women’s Month,” said Candice van den Bosch, acting head of brand at Brutal Fruit Spritzer.

She said the space has been designed as an “oasis for women to fully enjoy themselves” where they can be comfortable and feel inspired.

The brand is partnering with South African Breweries (SAB) Sharp’s Responsible Trader Programme which ensures outlets are compliant.

“Some of this criterion includes having sufficient lighting inside and outside the facility, having working CCTV cameras, and having a presence of visible personnel to maintain order and decorum.”

Facilities must have visible and accessible communication material that promotes responsible drinking, should have clean basins for handwashing in the restrooms, and have demarcated, fully functional, well-lit and clearly marked bathrooms for males and females.

“Through our responsible trading programme audit, we audit 30,000 retailers every year against responsible trading practices,” said Zoleka Lisa, SAB corporate affairs vice-president.. 

“We have identified key elements which relate to creating safer spaces for women,  including sufficient lighting or visible security. Outlets which meet these criteria are deemed SheBeen compliant and will be rewarded by the brand.”

TimesLIVE

