South Africa

Life in jail for men who murdered homeowner, assaulted his wife and put their grandchild in oven

15 August 2023 - 15:23 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Khulufelo Makhudu and Gift Mbola murdered Petrus Swanepoel in Emalahleni in 2019. Stock photo.
Khulufelo Makhudu and Gift Mbola murdered Petrus Swanepoel in Emalahleni in 2019. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Two men who shot and killed a homeowner during a robbery in Emalahleni in 2019 were on Tuesday each sentenced to life and 15 years’ imprisonment. 

The Emalahleni regional court found Khulufelo Makhudu, 24, and Gift “Five Minutes” Mbola, 28, guilty of the premeditated murder of Petrus Cornelius Swanepoel, 51, and robbery with aggravating circumstances. 

On August 28 that year, the pair entered the victim's house in Klipfontein and found the deceased’s wife with her five-year-old grandson in the kitchen.

“They took the grandson, put him inside the oven and started assaulting her on the face with a firearm. They also tied her up. Furthermore, they took TV sets, three cellphones, jewellery and a firearm," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

On their way out, they met Swanepoel, ordered him to lie down and shot him.

Trio accused of 'threatening to put child in oven' during alleged home invasion appear in court

Three men linked to a murder and brutal home invasion, in which threats were allegedly made to put a child in the oven unless cash was produced, have ...
News
3 years ago

"They then drove away with the victim’s vehicle, which was later found abandoned near Kusile power station.” 

They were arrested after their fingerprints were found in Swanepoel’s vehicle. 

In her statement, Swanepoel’s wife said her eye socket was broken as a result of being assaulted with a firearm and that her grandson was not coping.

She said her husband was a breadwinner and she was about to lose her house as she could no longer afford the repayments. 

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the sentence imposed on the accused and extends its appreciation to the investigating team and the prosecutor for a job well done.

“We hope that this sentence will serve as a deterrent to those who are planning to commit any offence, especially violent crimes,” Nyuswa said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tshwane metro cop arrested after foiled hijack attempt in Mpumalanga

A 37-year-old on-duty Tshwane metro police constable and his two accomplices, aged 33 and 34, have been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly ...
News
1 week ago

Teenage 'farm attackers' arrested after crashing stolen car

Four teenagers have been arrested for allegedly killing a 79-year-old farmer and injuring his wife during a farm robbery.
News
2 weeks ago

Kidnappings for ransom: Kingpins, crooked cops, dodgy home affairs systems exposed

The terrifying tentacles of kidnapping for ransom syndicates have crawled from Mozambique into South Africa over the past few years, with a convicted ...
News
3 weeks ago

Woman arrested after two people burnt to death in Emalahleni shack

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a 30-year-old woman was expected to appear at the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Tuesday on ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WWF urges ministers to phase out Africa's dependence on fossil fuels Africa
  2. LISTEN | Cop accused of failing to prevent tampering at Meyiwa crime scene South Africa
  3. Life in jail for men who murdered homeowner, assaulted his wife and put their ... South Africa
  4. New eThekwini truck damaged as protesters demand materials needed to rebuild ... South Africa
  5. Cape Town activist lawyer Ayanda Gladile gunned down in Khayelitsha South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later