Tshwane metro cop arrested after foiled hijack attempt in Mpumalanga
Image: Supplied
A 37-year-old on-duty Tshwane metro police constable and his two accomplices, aged 33 and 34, have been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly conspiring to hijack a truck.
The Middelburg flying squad foiled the planned hijacking on the N4 around Phola, near Ogies..
“Flying squad members who were patrolling the area on Wednesday at about 2pm noticed a suspicious looking white Toyota Corolla fitted with Gauteng registration plates parked at a strategic position,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
He said when the police approached the vehicle for investigation, a man wearing a Tshwane metro police uniform carrying a side firearm alighted from the car.
The suspect allegedly introduced himself as a constable from Tshwane metro. Police then ordered the other two occupants to alight from the vehicle.
“That is when the driver, who was in civilian clothing alighted, also armed with a handgun. He could neither produce the firearm licence nor the permit to possess a firearm,” he said.
