South Africa

Tshwane metro cop arrested after foiled hijack attempt in Mpumalanga

03 August 2023 - 16:14
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
An on-duty Tshwane metro cop was arrested with his two alleged accomplices after a foiled hijacking in Mpumalanga.
An on-duty Tshwane metro cop was arrested with his two alleged accomplices after a foiled hijacking in Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied

A 37-year-old on-duty Tshwane metro police constable and his two accomplices, aged 33 and 34, have been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly conspiring to hijack a truck. 

The Middelburg flying squad foiled the planned hijacking on the N4 around Phola, near Ogies..  

“Flying squad members who were patrolling the area on Wednesday at about 2pm noticed a suspicious looking white Toyota Corolla fitted with Gauteng registration plates parked at a strategic position,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.  

He said when the police approached the vehicle for investigation, a man wearing a Tshwane metro police uniform carrying a side firearm alighted from the car. 

The suspect allegedly introduced himself as a constable from Tshwane metro. Police then ordered the other two occupants to alight from the vehicle.  

“That is when the driver, who was in civilian clothing alighted, also armed with a handgun. He could neither produce the firearm licence nor the permit to possess a firearm,” he said. 

Probe launched after station head seen ‘manhandling’ citizen

Free State police have confirmed an investigation into a video making the rounds on social media showing what appears to be forceful handling by a ...
News
7 hours ago

Mohlala added the third occupant, also wearing a full Tshwane metro police uniform, without a firearm, got out of the vehicle. When asked if he was also a Tshwane metro cop, he denied it, indicating he was lent the uniform by his accomplice.

“During the investigation, it was uncovered that the vehicle they were using was reportedly hijacked in Daveyton [Ekurhuleni]. Police further recovered two network jamming devices, an eight-channel as well as 20-channel jammers,” he added.  

When the suspects were interviewed, it was established there was another vehicle in the vicinity which sped off after realising their accomplices were caught.  

“Hence their motive was revealed that their mission was to hijack a truck. The trio were arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of jamming network devices, possession of stolen motor vehicle and impersonating police officials,” he said.  

The suspects were expected to appear in the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Thursday.  

Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed the arrest and urged members not to participate in crime. 

“It is frustrating when some of our security cluster members are the ones working against us. It is really unacceptable that a metro police member can leave his municipality jurisdiction and crosses the provincial border to commit a crime in Mpumalanga,” she said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘Traumatised’ EFF Free State leader in assault, counter-assault inquiry with police station head

An EFF regional leader and the station commander of a Free State police station have opened assault and counter-assault cases.
News
3 hours ago

Action Society mobilises taxpayers to oppose funding VIP protection officers

Civil organisation Action Society has expressed dismay over the VIP protection officers linked to an assault on the N1 highway being granted R10,000 ...
News
10 hours ago

WATCH | CCTV footage shows 'cops looting store' in Ekurhuleni

It is believed about 20 police officers, most in civilian clothing, stormed the shop in Nigel, chasing out customers, shutting the doors and ...
News
1 day ago

TMPD probing police seen passing in traffic controlled by a school pupil in viral video

The Tshwane metro police department is investigating officers seen passing through traffic controlled by a school pupil in a viral video.
News
1 day ago

Ammunition manufacturing machine and bullets worth R1m recovered in KwaMashu Hostel

A manhunt has been instituted after an ammunition manufacturing machine and two-way radios with a police frequency at KwaMashu Hostel in Durban.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Four police officers and a metro cop arrested for ‘robbing businesswoman’ South Africa
  2. Ipid investigates death of metro cop after 'altercation' with police officer South Africa
  3. ‘I said my last words in that car’: EMPD cop sentenced after battering ex, ... News

Latest

  1. Elderly Soweto man dies in house fire South Africa
  2. Roads closed as 'public violence', taxi strike leave commuters stranded in Cape ... South Africa
  3. Tshwane metro cop arrested after foiled hijack attempt in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Offer to join 'Manchester United Soccer School' is a scam Consumer Live
  5. DUT students protest NSFAS eZaga scheme South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem