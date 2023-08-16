Scores of people gathered since early on Wednesday to see the carcass of a juvenile whale that washed up on a beach in Umhlanga, Durban.
Social media platforms have been flooded with images of the mammal, which Marshal Security company staff cordoned off to keep the public at bay.
Nazir Sadack of the Community Emergency Response Team which provides voluntary medical, fire, trauma support and animal rescue, told TimesLIVE the carcass is south of Umhlanga lighthouse.
“I don't know the circumstances of how the whale got there. It appears to be about six metres in length and seems to be a baby.
WATCH | Dead juvenile whale washes ashore on Umhlanga beach
Image: Shanjay Mohan via Facebook
Scores of people gathered since early on Wednesday to see the carcass of a juvenile whale that washed up on a beach in Umhlanga, Durban.
Social media platforms have been flooded with images of the mammal, which Marshal Security company staff cordoned off to keep the public at bay.
Nazir Sadack of the Community Emergency Response Team which provides voluntary medical, fire, trauma support and animal rescue, told TimesLIVE the carcass is south of Umhlanga lighthouse.
“I don't know the circumstances of how the whale got there. It appears to be about six metres in length and seems to be a baby.
“It probably encountered some difficulty. It also has bite marks on it and is badly decomposed. It must have been floating in the ocean for while,” said Sadack.
Another young whale was found two days ago.
“What is concerning is that there appears to be an issue with baby whales. About two days ago a baby whale beached at Tinley Manor, further down the north coast. It was still alive.
“A team from IPSS Medical Rescue managed to get it back into water..”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Check beach water quality results before consuming marine life, eThekwini residents told
WATCH | 'Banging start' to 2023 sardine run off the Wild Coast as huge shoal makes trek to KZN
‘Do other fish you sell swim in a private ocean?’ consumer asks store barring sardines amid E coli concern
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos