Check beach water quality results before consuming marine life, eThekwini residents told

“Water quality fluctuates at some of our beaches, which is why testing is done regularly.
“We encourage the public to keep checking the latest water quality results on www.durban.gov.za to make an informed decision about the safety of any marine life that is meant for human consumption.”
According to the municipality's latest status of beaches and pools on Wednesday, seven beaches — Point, Ushaka, North Beach, Westbrook, Winklespruit, Ansteys and Reunion — were closed.
The arrival of sardines has sparked much excitement among those who love to consume the silver fish.
Traditionally sardines are marinated in spices and fried in hot oil until they are crispy.
B Nagiah's stance has left many sardine lovers miffed and defiant.
One Facebook user said: “Just dunk it in hot oil. I'm still alive.”
Others praised the store for prioritising the safety of customers.
The eThekwini municipality has urged Durban residents to check the latest water quality results for beaches to make “an informed decision about the safety of marine life meant for human consumption”.
This comes as well-known national seafood and meat outlet B Nagiah's took a stance this week not to sell sardines until its suppliers can provide E coli-free clearance certificates.
The city has been repairing flood-damaged and vandalised pump stations which have resulted in high E coli levels since last year, prompting the closure of several beaches.
The store said in its notice: “Kindly note the safety of you and your family is and will always remain a priority to us, hence we have chosen not to sell sardines at any of our stores this year unless we can get a clearance certificate from our suppliers.”
Sardines have been netted at beaches along the south coast since Sunday.
Municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo told TimesLIVE: “The sardine run is almost upon us and it is always an enjoyable spectacle for the people of our city. We encourage the public to experience it in all its excitement.
‘Do other fish you sell swim in a private ocean?’ consumer asks store barring sardines amid E coli concern
