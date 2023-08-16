The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union is leading the 11th commemoration of the Marikana massacre on Wednesday.
On this day in 2012, members of the police service killed 34 Lonmin platinum mine employees at Marikana near Rustenburg. The miners were protesting for better wages.
WATCH LIVE | Marikana massacre commemoration
