South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Marikana massacre commemoration

16 August 2023 - 11:00 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union is leading the 11th commemoration of the Marikana massacre on Wednesday.

On this day in 2012, members of the police service killed 34 Lonmin platinum mine employees at Marikana near Rustenburg. The miners were protesting for better wages.

TimesLIVE

