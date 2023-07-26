Politics

IN PICS | EFF marks 10th birthday with rally at Marikana

26 July 2023 - 17:57 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
EFF leadership, led by Julius Malema, cut a cake to celebrate the party's birthday at Marikana on July 26 2023.
EFF leadership, led by Julius Malema, cut a cake to celebrate the party's birthday at Marikana on July 26 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Supporters came in numbers to celebrate the EFF’s 10th birthday at a rally at Marikana on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE photographer Thapelo Morebudi was there to capture the highlights.

EFF supporters celebrate the EFF's 10th birthday at a rally at Marikana on July 26 2023.
EFF supporters celebrate the EFF’s 10th birthday at a rally at Marikana on July 26 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF supporters came in numbers to celebrate the EFF's 10th birthday at Marikana on July 26 2023.
EFF supporters came in numbers to celebrate the EFF’s 10th birthday at Marikana on July 26 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF supporters celebrate the 10th anniversary of the party's formation in Marikana.
EFF supporters celebrate the 10th anniversary of the party's formation in Marikana.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF supporters celebrate the party's 10th anniversary on July 26 2023.
EFF supporters celebrate the party's 10th anniversary on July 26 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF leadership, led by Julius Malema, toast the party's 10th birthday at a rally in Wonderkop, near where the Marikana massacre happened.
EFF leadership, led by Julius Malema, toast the party's 10th birthday at a rally in Wonderkop, near where the Marikana massacre happened.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF president Julius Malema addresses supporters at the EFF's birthday rally in Marikana.
EFF president Julius Malema addresses supporters at the EFF’s birthday rally in Marikana.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF supporters came in numbers to celebrate the festivities.
EFF supporters came in numbers to celebrate the festivities.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF president Julius Malema sings at the party's 10th birthday rally at Marikana on July 26 2023.
EFF president Julius Malema sings at the party's 10th birthday rally at Marikana on July 26 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF president Julius Malema deep in thought at the party's birthday rally on July 26 2023.
EFF president Julius Malema deep in thought at the party's birthday rally on July 26 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

