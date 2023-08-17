South Africa

Concern about high suicide rate among Gauteng schoolchildren after third pupil dies

17 August 2023 - 10:18
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Gauteng department of education has expressed concern over the high rate of suicide among school children in a Tshwane township after the death of a third pupil. File image.
The Gauteng department of education has expressed concern over the high rate of suicide among school children in a Tshwane township after the death of a third pupil. File image.
Image: iStock

The Gauteng department of education has expressed concern about the high suicide rate among schoolchildren in Ga-Rankuwa after the death of another pupil.

The boy was a grade 9 pupil at Kgatoentle Secondary School and apparently ended his life on Monday at home. 

“The department sent its officials to the school to investigate the matter and they subsequently met with the pupil’s family,” Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

“There is a high incidence rate of pupil suicides in Ga-Rankuwa and the department is deeply concerned about this and has since deployed support agents in connection with Childline to schools to support pupils with psychosocial problems.”

Mabona confirmed the department's psychosocial support unit visited the school to “provide necessary counselling and trauma support to affected pupils and staff”.

Shock as two Gauteng pupils allegedly commit suicide on the same day

The emotional wellbeing of school children has come under the spotlight after the apparent suicide of two pupils from different schools on the same ...
News
1 week ago

He also said a police investigation had been launched into the matter.

This is the third pupil in Gauteng to have died from an apparent suicide in just one month.

TimesLIVE last week reported on the apparent suicide by two pupils from different schools on the same day.

The first occurred on Monday at the Soshanguve secure care centre, where a grade 10 pupil was found hanging in a dormitory during a lunch break. Both the department and social development confirmed the incident in separate statements issued a week apart. The latter said the 16-year-old died just a month after admission at the centre to serve his sentence.

The second incident involved a grade 9 boy from Kgetsi-Ya-Tsie Secondary School in Temba, who apparently committed suicide at home.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Young people stressed at home are resorting to porn and their relationships will suffer for it: study

Unisa’s Bureau for Market Research’s Youth Research Unit investigated the wellbeing of South African youth after the Covid-19 pandemic, sampling ...
News
19 hours ago

Stabbing interrupts school inspection in gang-ridden Eldorado Park

A pupil was stabbed by an intruder at Johannesburg's Eldorado Park Secondary School on Tuesday while members of the provincial legislature were on an ...
News
21 hours ago

Girl kicked out of school for her natural dreadlocks

A 13-year-old pupil has been barred from attending classes at Crowthorne Christian Academy because her dreadlocks violated the school’s new hair ...
News
1 day ago

Schools out of date, don't recognise suicide warnings, says psychiatrist

The increasing causes of depression and anxiety among teenagers are social media, bullying at school, cyber bullying and issues at home.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Concern about high suicide rate among Gauteng schoolchildren after third pupil ... South Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Police brief media on security ahead of Brics summit South Africa
  4. In Botswana, condom shortage adds to trans people's health woes Africa
  5. Fitness and friendship on show as Sadc prison warders compete in sports ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”