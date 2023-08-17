The public has been warned to avoid the Sandton Convention Centre during the Brics summit next week as there will be a heavy police presence and anti-crime operations to ensure safety and security.
Heads of state and other delegates will be attending the summit from Monday to Wednesday next week.
In preparation for the geopolitical event, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) outlined risk and security measures that will be in place.
Chairperson of the priority committee Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said police visibility will be heightened in and around the conference centre to prevent opportunistic crime before, during and after the summit. This will include law enforcement agencies from departments under the justice, crime prevention and security cluster (JCPS) such as defence, home affairs and the SA Police Service.
Mosikili said they have also partnered with the Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg metro police departments to implement the security plans.
“Members of the public are cautioned against committing any illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner. Any threats or disruptions will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law,” she said.
Roadblocks and police foot, vehicle and air patrols for Brics summit
Motorists should expect various road closures during the Brics summit next week, as well as heightened road blocks and vehicle searches.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana
The public has been warned to avoid the Sandton Convention Centre during the Brics summit next week as there will be a heavy police presence and anti-crime operations to ensure safety and security.
Heads of state and other delegates will be attending the summit from Monday to Wednesday next week.
In preparation for the geopolitical event, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) outlined risk and security measures that will be in place.
Chairperson of the priority committee Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said police visibility will be heightened in and around the conference centre to prevent opportunistic crime before, during and after the summit. This will include law enforcement agencies from departments under the justice, crime prevention and security cluster (JCPS) such as defence, home affairs and the SA Police Service.
Mosikili said they have also partnered with the Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg metro police departments to implement the security plans.
“Members of the public are cautioned against committing any illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner. Any threats or disruptions will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law,” she said.
PREVIEW | Brics nations to meet in SA seeking to blunt Western dominance
Asked if any protests are expected to take place around the summit venue, Mosikili said should the public wish to protest, they may do so without violating the law and breaching security.
The public should expect increased roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and high police visibility with foot, vehicle, mounted and air patrols, she said.
Asked how many members of law enforcement will be deployed, Mosikili said such information could not be disclosed for security reasons.
Road closures during the summit
Motorists and residents of Johannesburg will have limited access to areas surrounding the convention centre.
Those who operate businesses and reside near the Sandton Convention Centre should note the following road closures which are effective from 8am on Sunday to midnight on Thursday:
Residents and businesses in the vicinity of Gallagher Estate in Midrand should also expect the following road closures on Wednesday August 23 between 3pm and midnight due to the Brics trade fair being hosted at the venue:
The Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice restricting the airspace within two nautical miles and 5,000 feet above sea level of the conference from Sunday to Thursday.
“All flyers are advised that this is a strictly no-drone zone. Those who are found to be operating drones in the vicinity will be in breach of the restriction imposed by the CAA and steps will be taken against those who transgress,” it said.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Work or live in Sandton and Midrand? Here are the road closures for Brics summit
WATCH | Police brief media on security ahead of Brics summit
Townships must benefit from Brics relations, says Presidency minister
Joburg will have load-shedding while hosting Brics summit — Ramokgopa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos