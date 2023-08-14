Politics

Joburg will have load-shedding while hosting Brics summit — Ramokgopa

City must 'make its contribution' to protect the grid, says electricity minister

14 August 2023 - 16:13
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Johannesburg will have load-shedding while it hosts the 15th Brics summit later this month, says electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

The summit will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre from August 22 to 24.

“For as long as generation does not meet demand, there is going to be load-shedding,” said Ramokgopa.

“Johannesburg will be expected, if there is load-shedding on the day, to make its contribution to ensure we protect the grid. How they allocate that, they will make that determination.

“If you happen not to see load-shedding on the day, it might be two things. One, we don’t have load-shedding by Eskom or, if there is no load-shedding at the Brics events, it could be they are not on schedule as per Johannesburg’s schedule.”

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said South Africa is ready for the summit.

“The first event on the Brics leaders’ programme is the business forum leaders' dialogue on the afternoon of August 22. The leaders will get a report on the outcomes of deliberations during the Brics business forum and will deliver statements on Brics economic relations,” she said.

After the business forum, leaders will meet in a private venue for an “unscripted” discussion of contemporary issues.

“There is no set agenda and leaders can initiate a discussion on issues of choice, such as Brics membership expansion, reform of global governance or use of local currencies,” Pandor said.

“Brics leaders are expected to discuss opportunities for realising the full potential of Brics for inclusive global economic recovery and sustainable development, strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships with Africa and the global south in a multipolar world, deepening and strengthening progressive multilateralism and delivering global governance reform, as well as addressing the marginalisation of women in peace processes and fostering an environment of peace and development.”

TimesLIVE

