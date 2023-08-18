South Africa

CRIME STATS | 31 cops shot dead, 24 suspects arrested between April and June

18 August 2023 - 10:47
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Thirty-one police officers have been killed between April and June 2023. Stock photo.
Thirty-one police officers have been killed between April and June 2023. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Twenty-four people were arrested between April and June for the murder of police officers as the number of incidents saw a significant increase in the latest crime statistics.

Police top brass said 31 officers were murdered in the first quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year — April to June.

This is up from 18 murders during the same period in 2022. Ten police officers were killed while on duty while 21 were killed off-duty. 

Gauteng registered the highest number, with 12 officers shot dead, from four during the same period last year. The Western Cape was the only province to register a decrease, with one less officer killed.

Thirteen law enforcement officers and security guards were also killed during the same period.

These statistics alarmed members of parliament's portfolio committee on police, who were given an overview of the crime statistics before the release on Friday afternoon.

CRIME STATS | More women, children murdered between April and June

Forty more women and 50 children were killed between April and June 2023 than in the corresponding period the previous year, dealing a blow to the ...
News
2 hours ago

MPs quizzed police top brass, asking about the reasons for the murders and which officers were targeted.

National police commissioner Gen Fanie Masemola said motives varied, as some officers were killed as a result of the work they do.

“They are killed on duty and also off-duty. They are killed in most cases for their work and some officers, even off-duty, they are killed for their work,” he said.

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya gave a detailed breakdown on the issue, confirming 24 suspects had been arrested in connection with the murders.

Sixty-nine rape cases were registered at educational institutions in South Africa between April and June

“The cases are on the court roll. With regards to the reasons for the murders, they vary. We have observed there are areas when weapons are targeted.

“There are times when there are disputes at liquor outlets and there are those who are targeted while on duty because of the nature of the work they are doing. Suspects usually target them. There are incidents where it seems family relationships might trigger the killing of some colleagues,” he said

Another matter MPs raised was rape at schools. Questions arose on the time these incidents occurred and whether children affected, either as victims or witnesses, had been offered counselling.

Sixty-nine rape cases were registered at educational institutions in South Africa between April and June; 55 of these happened at schools, six at creches, five at special schools and three at tertiary institutions. Gauteng led with 17 incidents reported, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

Rape cases overall decreased during the same period by 2.8%. A total of 9,252 cases were registered, down from 9,516.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Police release crime stats in parliament

Police minister Bheki Cele and police service leadership are appearing before parliament to release quarter 1 crime statistics.
Politics
3 hours ago

Crime spiked during Cape Town taxi strike, says Cele

There was a spike in crime in Cape Town during the recent violent taxi strike, says police minister Bheki Cele.
News
23 hours ago

Stabbing interrupts school inspection in gang-ridden Eldorado Park

A pupil was stabbed by an intruder at Johannesburg's Eldorado Park Secondary School on Tuesday while members of the provincial legislature were on an ...
News
1 day ago

Expectant mother about to deliver twins among women killed in KZN’s bloody Women’s Month

A pregnant woman who was on her way to deliver twins was among four women who were brutally attacked in separate incidents across KwaZulu-Natal.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Security guard in court for allegedly breaking into senior prosecutor's office, ... South Africa
  2. CRIME STATS | 31 cops shot dead, 24 suspects arrested between April and June South Africa
  3. Dis-Chem welcomes ruling pharmacists can prescribe medicine for HIV and TB ... South Africa
  4. RECORDED | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  5. Biden nods to Camp David history by inviting Yoon, Kishida World

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”