Two police officers injured in a shoot-out with gangsters over confiscated booze

In a Facebook post, the city’s head of safety and security, JP Smith, cautioned the public to keep away from the scene until order had been restored.

“LEAP members responded and assisted Ravensmead SAPS. The shoot-out continued as LEAP and SAPS drove the gangs back and who have sought refuge within one of the flats.

“SAPS airwing has been activated as well as the metro police gang and drug task team, with several vehicles surrounding the premises.”

The suspects will appear in Bellville magistrate's court once charged.

“This is an active crime scene and extremely volatile. The public are to keep a distance,” said Smith.