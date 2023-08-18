South Africa

Two police officers injured in a shoot-out with gangsters over confiscated booze

Part of Ravensmead, Cape Town, has been declared an active crime scene

18 August 2023 - 17:15 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Cops and gangs clashed in the streets of Cape Town on Friday.
Cops and gangs clashed in the streets of Cape Town on Friday.
Image: Screengrab

Two Cape Town policemen were injured by gangsters in a shoot-out reportedly sparked by an argument over confiscated alcohol.

Police arrested 10 men aged between 20 and 54.

Videos of the shoot-out in Ravensmead showed police coming under fire while residents ducked for cover.

A 44-year-old sergeant was grazed on the head by a bullet and a LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Programme) officer, who was shot in the leg, was rushed to hospital.

The violence appears to have started after a disagreement over confiscated alcohol that angered members of the 28s gang on Friday during a combating operation by local officers.

“Ravensmead SAPS registered two cases of attempted murder, [an] attack on police, public violence, as well as intimidation following an altercation earlier today between police and disgruntled members,” said spokesperson Frederick van Wyk.

In a Facebook post, the city’s head of safety and security, JP Smith, cautioned the public to keep away from the scene until order had been restored.

“LEAP members responded and assisted Ravensmead SAPS. The shoot-out continued as LEAP and SAPS drove the gangs back and who have sought refuge within one of the flats.

“SAPS airwing has been activated as well as the metro police gang and drug task team, with several vehicles surrounding the premises.”

The suspects will appear in Bellville magistrate's court once charged.

“This is an active crime scene and extremely volatile. The public are to keep a distance,” said Smith. 

READ MORE:

WATCH | Police release crime stats

Police minister Bheki Cele is on Friday presenting the crime statistics for the period of April 1 to June 30 to parliament's police committee.
Politics
10 hours ago

Crime spiked during Cape Town taxi strike, says Cele

There was a spike in crime in Cape Town during the recent violent taxi strike, says police minister Bheki Cele.
News
1 day ago

Proactive policing starting to pay dividends, says Bheki Cele

Scaling up visible policing, conducting disruptive operations targeting high crime areas and tracing wanted suspects are proving to be effective ...
News
5 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Drugs, prostitution and rubbish inside state's valuable but decaying buildings South Africa
  2. Wife and boyfriend get life sentences after killing husband for pension money South Africa
  3. Seri denies making further claims on Marikana South Africa
  4. CCTV footage captures deadly Boksburg shooting South Africa
  5. Two police officers injured in a shoot-out with gangsters over confiscated booze South Africa

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”