Two police officers injured in a shoot-out with gangsters over confiscated booze

A 44-year-old sergeant was grazed on the head by a bullet and a LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Programme) officer, who was shot in the leg, was rushed to hospital.

The violence appears to have started after a disagreement over confiscated alcohol that angered members of the 28s gang on Friday during a combating operation by local officers.

“Ravensmead SAPS registered two cases of attempted murder, [an] attack on police, public violence, as well as intimidation following an altercation earlier today between police and disgruntled members,” said spokesperson Frederick van Wyk.