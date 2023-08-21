Social workers will visit a Limpopo school fraternity on Monday after a pupil was allegedly murdered at a matric school camp.
Willem Ngoepe from the Mpirwabirwa Secondary School was attacked on Thursday evening and succumbed to injuries the next day, education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said.
“He was allegedly hit on the head with an object by another learner at the matric school camp,” she said.
Expressing her condolences to Ngoepe's family, Lerule-Ramakhanya promised psychosocial support would be offered from the department to teachers and pupils.
Youth 'killed by fellow pupil' at matric school camp
Image: paylessimages/123RF
