South Africa

Youth 'killed by fellow pupil' at matric school camp

21 August 2023 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A pupil was allegedly attacked at a matric school camp in Limpopo. Stock photo.
A pupil was allegedly attacked at a matric school camp in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: paylessimages/123RF

Social workers will visit a Limpopo school fraternity on Monday after a pupil was allegedly murdered at a matric school camp.

Willem Ngoepe from the Mpirwabirwa Secondary School was attacked on Thursday evening and succumbed to injuries the next day, education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said.

“He was allegedly hit on the head with an object by another learner at the matric school camp,” she said.

Expressing her condolences to Ngoepe's family, Lerule-Ramakhanya promised psychosocial support would be offered from the department to teachers and pupils.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Stabbing interrupts school inspection in gang-ridden Eldorado Park

A pupil was stabbed by an intruder at Johannesburg's Eldorado Park Secondary School on Tuesday while members of the provincial legislature were on an ...
News
5 days ago

Ten years in jail for ex-boyfriend who attacked matric pupil with panga

A Mpumalanga man who attacked his ex-girlfriend with a panga, wounding her so severely she was in a coma for 48 hours, has been handed a 10-year jail ...
News
4 days ago

LISTEN | Queens High School details last moments at school of grade 9 pupil who died after alleged bullying

The Gauteng education department on Monday said a police investigation would provide clarity on the circumstances around the death of Queens High ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Windowless 'window seats', what not to do with your brand new TV and how to ... Consumer Live
  2. Eskom board chair not liable for his church’s R2m outstanding debt, says power ... South Africa
  3. Security officer allegedly linked to murders of two KZN women arrested South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  5. WATCH | What to expect from the Brics summit South Africa

Latest Videos

What to expect from BRICS summit in SA
'BRICS summit is important for world's future': Ramaphosa on BRICS