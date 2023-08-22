South Africa

IN PICS | PMB varsity exam hall torched during student protest

22 August 2023 - 09:26
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The shell of a burnt out examination hall at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg campus
The shell of a burnt out examination hall at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg campus
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

An examination hall at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Pietermaritzburg campus was gutted by a fire allegedly set alight by protesting students on Monday night.

.

A video sent to TimesLIVE shows huge flames spewing from the roof of the state-of-the-art facility.

Another building, next to the hall, was also damaged with window panes and doors allegedly stoned.

A building, adjacent to an examination hall on the University of KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg campus was stoned on Monday
A building, adjacent to an examination hall on the University of KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg campus was stoned on Monday
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

When a TimesLIVE team visited the site on Tuesday, the roof was completely burnt and only the steel frame of the hall remained.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the EFF student command (EFFSC) in Pietermaritzburg said they were opposed to classes continuing as the university's management had not listened to their demands.

EFFSC branch chairperson Kwandile Mchunu said instead of extending the registration period, giving allowances to self-funded students and those affected by the 60-plus credit policy, and giving postgraduates food parcels, the institution had chosen to “militarise the campus with SAPS and Fidelity to intimidate students so that students won't demonstrate or protest against any injustices they are faced with”.

Mchunu said classes would not commence if their demands were not met.

Mchunu said they had also called for the campus clinic to remain open 24/7 and to have a doctor present.  and an ambulance stationed on campus for emergencies.

The gutted remains of an examination hall at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Pietermaritzburg campus
The gutted remains of an examination hall at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Pietermaritzburg campus
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

According to sources, students held a mass meeting on Monday morning which was followed by a protest.

UKZN and the SAPS were yet to comment on the protest.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Authorities on high alert after violent protests, looting in Swellendam

Law-enforcement agencies were out in force on Thursday to monitor service delivery protests that saw Swellendam shops looted and its municipal ...
News
4 days ago

Student NSFAS protests: three campuses remain closed

In-person lectures at University of Zululand and University of KZN remain suspended, while Walter Sisulu’s Mthatha campus suspended theirs on Tuesday
News
4 days ago

'This is an act of terror': mayor condemns protests in Swellendam

Swellendam mayor Francois du Rand has condemned the riots and looting that rocked the historic town on Wednesday as an “act of terror” aimed at ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. One killed, seven injured in Durban CIT heist South Africa
  2. Hitman sentenced to 20 years for killing Durban metro cop South Africa
  3. WATCH | Jay Z at Brics? No, but rapper’s song interrupts live stream of ... South Africa
  4. Children removed from mom’s care after girl found ‘shackled’ in Durban South Africa
  5. 'Hitmen' plead guilty to murdering whistle-blower Babita Deokaran South Africa

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
BRICS opening speech by Patel: 'Africa no longer just a raw materials supplier'