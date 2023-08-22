Jay Z's song December 4th made an unexpected appearance during the live stream of the Brics Business Forum which saw Brazilian finance minister Fernando Haddad drowned out by the lyrics by the American rapper.
The mishap by the feed carrier happened soon after trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel's speech to officially open the forum.
The song started from the beginning and played for two minutes while the Brazilian finance minister was speaking.
Viewers of the stream commented while the error played.
YouTube user Bennyb7ee wrote: “Jay Zuma hacked SABC.”
A YouTube comment from a viewer. Image: Screengrab
WATCH | Jay Z at Brics? No, but rapper’s song interrupts live stream of business forum summit
Jay Z's song December 4th made an unexpected appearance during the live stream of the Brics Business Forum which saw Brazilian finance minister Fernando Haddad drowned out by the lyrics by the American rapper.
The mishap by the feed carrier happened soon after trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel's speech to officially open the forum.
The song started from the beginning and played for two minutes while the Brazilian finance minister was speaking.
Viewers of the stream commented while the error played.
YouTube user Bennyb7ee wrote: “Jay Zuma hacked SABC.”
Image: Screengrab
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
What does SA bring to the Brics table in relation to the other nations?
EXPLAINED | What is Brics?
BRICS SUMMIT UPDATES | Ramaphosa says South Africa and China have similar views on Brics expansion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos