Children removed from mom’s care after girl found ‘shackled’ in Durban
Image: Reaction Unit
A Durban woman who was rescued from mob justice after allegedly chaining her daughter to a rafter will be put into a parental programme while her children are in foster care.
This comes after reports emerged on Sunday that a woman from the Sandpit area, an informal settlement in Redcliffe, Verulam, was assaulted by members of her community for allegedly chaining her seven-year-old daughter to a rafter in their home.
The child was spotted by residents walking past the family's house. They peered through a window and saw the child was shackled with a metal chain.
“The chain was fastened with a lock. The opposite end was secured to a rafter along the roof,” said private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa).
The security company was called by a distressed resident who reported the incident and the mob attack.
Verulam police officers were at the scene when Rusa personnel arrived.
“It was established the woman restrained her child before leaving in the morning. On her return a mob assaulted her with sticks. The woman ran into her home and locked the door to flee from the furious crowd,” said Rusa.
The KwaZulu-Natal department of social development told TimesLIVE the matter was reported to Verulam child welfare who are working with the family.
Spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela confirmed two children were removed from the woman's care and placed in a safe house. It has not been established where the second child was while the seven-year old was in chains.
“They have relatives in Ndwedwe the organisation might consider for placement once they are screened,” he said.
Memela said social workers would work with the mother and place her into a parental programme.
“We are very concerned about the abuse of children. We always call for parents to consider engaging with the department should they feel distressed taking care of children. Children's rights should be always respected and those who abuse children should face the law.”
TimesLIVE
