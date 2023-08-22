The cross-examination of the crime scene expert who went to the house where footballer Senzo Meyiwa was murdered in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
On Monday Sgt Thabo Mosia complained during cross-examination by one of the defence lawyers that his health had deteriorated due to the ongoing trial.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Sgt Thabo Mosia cross-examination continues
