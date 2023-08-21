South Africa

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Police officer questioned about evidence swabs

21 August 2023 - 13:14
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sgt Thabo Mosia giving testimony during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the high court in Pretoria.
Sgt Thabo Mosia giving testimony during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the high court in Pretoria.
Image: Thulani Mbele

On Monday the crime scene expert who went to the house where Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was murdered explained why he did not take certain samples, including from the footballer's car.

Sgt Thabo Mosia, who has been testifying for a week, returned to the witness stand on Monday where cross-examination by the defence continues in the Pretoria high court. This is his second time in court after the trial started anew under a different judge

Mosia testified he arrived at the Vosloorus home at about 12.20am on October 27 2014, where he received a report on what happened and was shown what to photograph. This was four hours after the shooting.

He said he did not conduct an investigation on Meyiwa's BMW X6 as he did not see any evidentiary value in doing so.

A mortally wounded Meyiwa had been transported to Botshelong Hospital in his car, with then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo driving, after the shooting at her family home in Vosloorus. Her sister Zandile and two of his friends were in the back seat during the desperate rush to get help.

“I didn't see any evidential value pertaining to the deceased's vehicle,” Mosia said.

The court heard from Mosia that he did not take swabs from the kitchen door, which was the entry point for the alleged intruders, or conduct gun residue tests on the people in the house.

Responding to advocate Zandile Mshololo, he said he did not swab the door because it had been extensively used by people in the house.

Mshololo asked Mosia if he had restricted any movement and marked the door as a no-go area during his investigation after realising there was a bullet hole in the door.

Mosia said he placed a pointing arrow sticker. He said he did restrict access to the kitchen and instructed the family to use one of the bedrooms.

He said there were two exit doors to the house.

The trial continues.

Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwas's murder. They have pleaded not guilty.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘My mind froze, I forgot 10111’: Zandile Khumalo on the night Senzo Meyiwa was murdered

State witness Zandile Khumalo told the Pretoria high court after soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was shot and the alleged intruders fled, she reached for ...
News
3 months ago

Hat, booze, bullet hole and walking stick: Senzo crime scene cop lists evidence

Sgt Thabo Mosia took the stand in the Pretoria high court on Monday, day one of former Bafana goalkeeper’s murder trial
News
1 year ago

Watching soccer on TV, enjoying a home-cooked meal: Senzo Meyiwa's last day recalled by friend

Goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa's last day alive was a casual Sunday, spent watching a televised match between big-name UK football teams and chatting with ...
News
11 months ago

Senzo: we saw what really happened: Eyewitnesses describe Meyiwa's last moments

Senzo Meyiwa was locked in a life-and-death struggle with one of the gunmen who shot him dead last Sunday. In a dramatic interview with the Sunday ...
News
8 years ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'If I had my way I would take it all away' — Zandie gushes over sister Kelly ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'I appreciate you for standing with me': Kelly Khumalo thanks fans TshisaLIVE
  3. Timeline: Notable moments in hunt for culprits since Senzo Meyiwa’s murder South Africa

Latest

  1. Municipalities' R63.2bn debt hindering Eskom's ability to function at full ... South Africa
  2. Thailand threatens Facebook with legal action over scams World
  3. Senzo Meyiwa trial: Police officer questioned about evidence swabs South Africa
  4. Suspected stolen mountain bikes, essential infrastructure seized from Cape Town ... South Africa
  5. Windowless 'window seats', what not to do with your brand new TV and how to ... Consumer Live

Latest Videos

What to expect from BRICS summit in SA
'BRICS summit is important for world's future': Ramaphosa on BRICS