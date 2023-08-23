South Africa

Rustenburg businessman shot dead in front of coffee shop patrons

23 August 2023 - 18:05 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
The shooting of North West businessman Jabulani Ben Gumbi was caught on CCTV.
Image: Screenshot/CCTV footgae

A North West businessman was shot dead in front of patrons and staff of a Rustenburg coffee shop on Wednesday.

Jabulani Ben Gumbi was ambushed by two assailants in front of Platō Coffee in Kock Street at about 8am.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage. It shows Gumbi being shot several times before collapsing. 

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed the shooting, adding that police were investigating.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Gumbi’s family said they were shocked by his brazen murder, with a relative saying the businessman received death threats earlier this month in connection with a land development dispute.   

The relative shared a video with TimesLIVE in which Gumbi talks about the alleged threats, saying: “Those who declare war against me and the development, brace yourself, it is going to be easy. Just make sure you do not lose, it will not be easy. If you declared war and threatened me and my family, please be sure of what you are doing. You may be the worst loser, whether I am here or not. It is not a threat but a promise. Be sure you know what you are doing. Be careful.”

Jabulani Ben Gumbi and his wife.
Image: Ben Gumbi

