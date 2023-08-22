South Africa

Suspect implicated in Umlazi mass shooting abandons bail bid

22 August 2023 - 16:53 By LWAZI HLANGU
Suspect Sphamandla Dlomo, who has been linked to a recent Umlazi mass shooting, has abandoned his application for bail.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

The man allegedly behind the fatal Umlazi mass shooting earlier this month has abandoned his bail application as the state adds more charges.

Sphamandla Dlomo, 24, appeared briefly in the Umlazi magistrate’s court on Tuesday where he was expected to make his formal bail application.

However, his attorney Bongumusa Ngcobo said he would not be applying for bail without delving into the circumstances leading to the decision.

Prosecutor Khulekani Mzothi told the court the state was adding two counts of murder, three of attempted murder and a charge of malicious damage to property to the seven murder and two attempted murder charges.

Dlomo is alleged to have been one of four people implicated in the murder of at least seven people in Umlazi Q section just before midnight on August 11.

Alleged shooter in Umlazi massacre arrested at mall

A suspect alleged to be involved in a mass shooting at Umlazi Q section, which claimed seven lives, was arrested at a Durban mall on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

A police report stated that suspects shot five people in one house before proceeding to a nearby informal settlement where they shot three more, killing two, while one was rushed to hospital.

Dlomo was apprehended on August 13 at Cornubia Mall after a 72-hour hunt by a combined police team.

The matter was adjourned to October 23 for further investigation as the photo album, the J88 form as well as postmortem results are still outstanding, and the state has to conduct witness interviews.

The investigating team said more arrests were imminent.

TimesLIVE

