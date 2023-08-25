South Africa

Rider to host China's President Xi Jinping: A brand-new hotel suite

25 August 2023 - 10:44
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Brics media briefing in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Brics media briefing in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Police minister Bheki Cele says China brought in a team a month before the Brics summit in South Africa to remodel the hotel suite for President Xi Jinping.  

Talking to Newsroom Afrika on Thursday, Cele said China brought the largest delegation with about 500 people, taking over two hotels. 

Personalised furnishings were brought from China to Johannesburg for the president.

“The presidential suite was completely changed. They brought the bed, mattress, carpets, everything, their cups. There was nothing South African in that room,” he said.  

He didn’t know what would happen to the items the Chinese brought.  

He said there was a tourism spin-off for South Africa as some delegates from Brics countries were extending their stay, adding the Russian delegation was moving on to Cape Town.  

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Since our admission to Brics in 2010, we’ve been stuck in the slow lane

Despite putting on a jolly good show hosting the Brics summit, SA remains the bloc’s weakest member
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

'Ramaphosa showed unique diplomatic mastery' — Putin praises Cyril's negotiation skills at Brics summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa for displaying "unique diplomatic mastery" during difficult ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Brics Plus? China moots new name as member states agree on expansion

The expansion of Brics is all but certain after member countries expressed support.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Brics Plus? China moots new name as member states agree on expansion Politics
  2. What you need to know about the Brics Johannesburg declaration Politics
  3. Brics exploring trading in local currencies, says Ramaphosa Politics

Latest

  1. We really did open our gates to Brics VIPs: Sandton residents suspect signal ... South Africa
  2. SA sends more firefighters as Canada experiences 'worst wildfire season’ South Africa
  3. Alleged drug dealer bust for mandrax worth R3.2m forfeits car to the state South Africa
  4. Jabulani Ben Gumbi murder: Do you know this gunman? South Africa
  5. Zimbabwe braces for close election as early parliamentary results come in Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure