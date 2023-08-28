Children poisoned in their sleep after fumigation in townhouse complex: lawsuit launched in Gqeberha
A company is being sued for nearly R4m
28 August 2023 - 16:15
When a Gqeberha company fumigated a Kabega Park home, leading to the horrific deaths of two children, it was allegedly not registered to work with the odourless yet deadly methyl bromide. ..
