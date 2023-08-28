South Africa

Children poisoned in their sleep after fumigation in townhouse complex: lawsuit launched in Gqeberha

A company is being sued for nearly R4m

28 August 2023 - 16:15 By Kathryn Kimberley

When a Gqeberha company fumigated a Kabega Park home, leading to the horrific deaths of two children, it was allegedly not registered to work with the odourless yet deadly methyl bromide. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Emalahleni mom arrested after seven-month-old daughter burns to death in shack ... South Africa
  2. Taxi driver who murdered his lover and attempted suicide gets life in jail South Africa
  3. Residents of Tshwane enter third week without water South Africa
  4. Children poisoned in their sleep after fumigation in townhouse complex: lawsuit ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Tough times make tough people': Emotional speech by Checkers boerewors ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023
Harare residents react to re-election of President Mnangagwa in contested vote