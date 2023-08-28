South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

28 August 2023 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gun linked to Senzo Meyiwa's murder was almost destroyed in 2017

A gun allegedly linked to the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa almost got destroyed in 2017.
News
3 days ago

Details revealed about bullet projectile at scene of Senzo Meyiwa shooting

Fingerprint expert and photographer Col Thobeka Mhlahlo told the Pretoria high court that the bullet head she found on the kitchen top, behind glass ...
News
5 days ago

Accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial request to see postmortem photos 'in colour'

The five men accused of killing footballer Senzo Meyiwa want to see the postmortem photographs in colour.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Pregnant pangolin saved from alleged smugglers by Uber driver News
  2. Spanish kiss furore: Rubiales’ mom on hunger strike over ‘hunt’ on son World
  3. Dreadlocked Mncube needed a place in a hurry: landlord at Meyiwa trial South Africa
  4. WATCH | Fire engulfs building in Cape Town CBD South Africa
  5. Ukraine elections could happen during war if West helps financially: Zelensky World

Latest Videos

Harare residents react to re-election of President Mnangagwa in contested vote
Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024