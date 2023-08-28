Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
The accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
