South Africa

Gcaleka's recommendation for public protector welcomed: Public Interest SA

29 August 2023 - 18:42
Public Interest SA, the social justice organisation, welcomed the nomination of Kholeka Gcoleka for public protector.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Public Interest SA, the social justice organisation, has welcomed the decision of the parliamentary committee to recommend Kholeka Gcaleka as the next public protector.

“As a steady hand, Gcaleka has provided a sense of continuity and normalcy during a period when public confidence in the office might have been shaken due to the controversies surrounding her predecessor.

“The parliamentary committee's recent recommendation for the impeachment of Busisiwe Mkhwebane highlights the seriousness of the concerns that had arisen during Mkhwebane's time in office. This recommendation reflects the need for a change in leadership and a re-evaluation of the office's direction.

“The parliamentary committee's action signifies a commitment to upholding the principles of accountability and responsibility in public service,” said the organisation.

Should the National Assembly approve Gcaleka's nomination through the debate and subsequent vote, her appointment would be subject to the final decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

 “This reflects the constitutionally mandated process in South Africa, where the president ultimately approves appointments to key positions in government institutions.

“Gcaleka's tenure as acting public protector has been pivotal in maintaining stability and competence within the Office of the Public Protector, particularly in the aftermath of Mkhwebane's suspension.

“The parliamentary recommendation for Mkhwebane's impeachment and Public Interest SA's interest in the nomination process underscore the significance of this transition and the potential positive changes that Gcaleka's leadership could bring to the office and its crucial role in safeguarding the principles of democracy, transparency and accountability in South Africa,” said the organisation.

TimesLIVE

