So far, so imperfect

27 August 2023 - 00:00 By HOGARTH

On the eve of McBuffalo’s  jumbo jamboree with his Brics buddies, the South African Reserve Bank announced it had cleared him of any wrongdoing in relation to the Phala Phala scandal. The central bank was investigating whether  he and his farm violated exchange control laws by keeping a sizeable stash of dollars in a sofa. The bank found that because McBuffalo’s customer, Hazim Mustafa, did not collect his animals after  depositing $580,000 at the farm, McBuffalo wasn’t entitled to the money because “there was no perfected transaction”. And there was Old Hog  thinking the investigation was about whether  the pres broke the law by turning his sofa into a savings account...

