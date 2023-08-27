So far, so imperfect
On the eve of McBuffalo’s jumbo jamboree with his Brics buddies, the South African Reserve Bank announced it had cleared him of any wrongdoing in relation to the Phala Phala scandal. The central bank was investigating whether he and his farm violated exchange control laws by keeping a sizeable stash of dollars in a sofa. The bank found that because McBuffalo’s customer, Hazim Mustafa, did not collect his animals after depositing $580,000 at the farm, McBuffalo wasn’t entitled to the money because “there was no perfected transaction”. And there was Old Hog thinking the investigation was about whether the pres broke the law by turning his sofa into a savings account...
