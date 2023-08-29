IN PICS | Slain cop's wife poses as she appears in court for alleged hit on husband

State prosecutor Khulekani Mzothwa said the state was opposed to her being released on bail. He cited the verification of Ntombela’s address, the safety of state witnesses and her own safety as reasons.
A smiling Nongcebo Faith Ntombela posed for media photographs when she appeared in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of her husband, eThekwini municipality VIP protection captain Thomas Ntombela, in May.
Ntombela's relatives wept as they watched the woman, an Umlazi court official, posing in a denim dress.
Under the watchful eye of the Hawks and heavily armed SAPS members, Ntombela, 48, told photographers: “Take the pics, I know it’s your job. But one person at a time.”
State prosecutor Khulekani Mzothwa said the state was opposed to her being released on bail. He cited the verification of Ntombela’s address, the safety of state witnesses and her own safety as reasons.
Ntombela’s attorney, Ashwin Rughbeer, consented to a seven-day remand, stressing that the state should finalise the investigations before the next court appearance.
Magistrate Thulani Mbuyazi asked that the investigating officer, warrant officer Meshack Ntshangase, place himself on record before the court and confirm he was also opposed to bail.
The dead metro policeman's twin brother, Nkosinathi, who was present but didn't enter the packed courtroom, told TimesLIVE: “I really did not want to see her.”
The pair had been married for more than two decades and had children.
“One of their children is living with a disability. At the time of the murder, one of them had an operation and was still nursing injuries” Nkosinathi said.
He remained hopeful that once the trial commences they would get to hear what had prompted the murder.
Outside court tensions were high between members of the two families. They didn't want to speak to media.
The case was remanded to September 5.
