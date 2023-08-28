A KwaZulu-Natal woman was arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of police Capt Thomas Ntombela, attached to the eThekwini metro VIP protection unit.
The woman, who cannot be named as she is yet to appear in court, was arrested at Umlazi V section for her alleged role in the death of Ntombela outside his home in May. She was arrested shortly after being discharged from a hospital in uMhlanga and visiting a traditional healer in Empangeni.
Last week TimesLIVE reported Mandlenkosi Ntombela — not related to the officer — received a call from Khulani Cele, who is serving a jail term, to carry out the killing.
He was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment by Durban high court judge Kate Pillay, who accepted his guilty plea.
Before shooting the officer in the head, Ntombela said he met a woman who took him to a house in Umlazi, pointed out potential hiding spots and gave him petrol money.
Hawks nab KZN woman after hitman spills on cop killing
Hitman sentenced to 20 years for killing Durban metro cop
The officer's twin brother Nkosinathi Ntombela said the family welcomed the woman’s arrest.
“We hope the children would now be in a position to know what prompted their father’s death so they get full closure,” he said, adding that their lives had been turned upside down in the aftermath of his brother's shooting.
The woman is due to appear in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed the woman's arrest, saying it followed an intensive investigation.
