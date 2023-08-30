The home affairs department has suspended three officials deployed in Ghana and China for issuing visas and permits fraudulently.
This was revealed in the department’s presentation in parliament on Tuesday. The irregularities were initially flagged in the Cassius Lubisi review minstrel committee report which probed issuance of permits and visas from 2004 to 2020.
The report found thousands of permanent residence permits, corporate/business visas, critical skills visas, study visas, retired persons’ visas and citizenship by naturalisations were issued irregularly.
According to the report, 36,647 foreign nationals had false documentation in their applications, but 880 were approved. Of the applicants, 4,160 linked to the fraudulent applications were successful in a later application.
The Lubisi report recommended further investigations into the cases and many others pertaining to the issuing of permanent residency.
On Tuesday, the department gave an update in parliament on the further investigations and consequence management implemented.
Home affairs officials in Ghana and China suspended over 'fraudulent' visas and permits
Image: 123RF/Instinia
Home affairs suspends immigration officer for 'selling IDs for R50k' after TV 'exposé'
Foreign investigator Peter Bishop, who was part of the department’s investigating team, in his presentation said since March several officials were facing disciplinary action.
“Ghana mission: one official has been suspended, charged and is currently undergoing a disciplinary hearing. A referral has also been made to the DPCI [Hawks] in this matter.
“China mission: two officials suspended in matters related to irregular issuance of visas,” Bishop’s presentation read.
About 61 officials have been identified and referred to undergo disciplinary processes by the investigators. Eleven officials were already undergoing disciplinary hearings.
Bishop said disciplinary action against four officials involved in the case of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Shepherd Bushiri and his family — issued with permanent residence permits they were not entitled to — was delayed for two years.
He said the disciplinary process was “unblocked” and taking place.
