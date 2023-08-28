Judge’s 86-year-old dad goes to court to prove he is alive to home affairs after scam
What was originally thought to be an administrative error looks like the work of fraudsters
28 August 2023 - 20:52
The elderly father of a KwaZulu-Natal judge was himself in the high court on Friday, to prove that he was alive and well — in spite of home affairs having declared him dead...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.