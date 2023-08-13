South Africa

67 Pakistani nationals turned back at OR Tambo airport after failing immigration test

13 August 2023 - 16:23 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Pakistani nationals who arrived in SA on board a flight from Dubai have been sent back to their country after failing to answer vital questions during their immigration test.
Pakistani nationals who arrived in SA on board a flight from Dubai have been sent back to their country after failing to answer vital questions during their immigration test.
Image: 123RF/TAIGA

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Sunday announced that 67 Pakistani nationals had been intercepted at the OR Tambo International Airport and sent back to their country after failing to comply with South Africa's immigration laws. 

In a statement, the department said the group had failed an immigration test they were subjected to shortly after landing in South Africa.

They had arrived on board a flight carrying 268 passengers from Dubai. 

“They have been sent back to Pakistan — at their own cost,” the department said. 

Elaborating, Motsoaledi said: “This is a result of a sting operation that was put together after observing certain trends that were suspicious and did not make sense.” 

The sting operation was conducted by home affairs, the SA Counter Corruption Branch, Hawks, state security agency officials and border management authority. 

They were interviewed by immigration officers and were asked where they were going and about the purpose of being in South Africa and where they were going to stay given that they were coming here for the first time,” Motsoaledi said. 

Among the questions they battled to answer was how long their visas entitled them to be in the country.

“Essentially, these people wanted to come to South Africa but were unable to explain where they were going and for what reason. There is no other way. They have to return to their home country. We can’t allow such people to enter the country,” said Motsoaledi.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

JONATHAN JANSEN | Traumatised foreign nationals are mere prey for politicians who smell blood

Few care or know about the incredible trauma inflicted on immigrants in SA, and don’t expect compassion from bloodthirsty parties either as elections ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

'It's like the uprising against apartheid': experts discuss tackling immigration problem

Community organisations are at odds with academics and legal experts on what needs to be done
News
1 month ago

‘We need to urgently tighten our immigration laws’: Clayson Monyela on Afghan asylum seekers debacle

The department of international relations and co-operation’s head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela says the country needs to urgently review and ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 67 Pakistani nationals turned back at OR Tambo airport after failing ... South Africa
  2. Armed robbers pounce on Bushiri's Mpumalanga church South Africa
  3. More than 200 bank cards, IDs, passports and a birth certificate found in Free ... South Africa
  4. SANParks manager killed by hippo in Kruger National Park South Africa
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later