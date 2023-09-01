A bike collision near Overbaakens in Gqeberha on Wednesday night claimed the life of a biker after he collided with a stray dog while travelling between Circular Drive and AG Visser Avenue.
Several emergency services responded to calls from residents and rushed to the scene to find the biker with life-threatening injuries.
The 25-year-old man was stabilised and transported to Life St George’s Hospital in a serious condition for further treatment.
Due to his severe injuries, doctors were unable to render further interventions.
He was pronounced dead in the early hours on Thursday.
At the scene, his helmet was found about 10m away after he took a fall and rolled a few times.
He suffered a fractured femur and extensive head trauma, said Gardmed Ambulance Service spokesperson David Gardner, and the dog was killed on impact.
Gardner said the biker had tried to overtake a vehicle but was blindsided by the animal, causing the accident.
“The dog ran across the road, causing him to swerve.
“He fell off the bike and suffered extensive injuries to his head as a result.”
Biker dies after trying to swerve for dog
Image: Phillip Wolfsburg
