Three KwaZulu-Natal men charged with the murder of Msunduzi municipality councillor Mabhungu Mkhize, 45, abandoned their bail application on Monday.
Sithembiso Gqirashe, 27, Minenhle Mkhulise, 23, and Luleka Ntombela, 26, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court.
The trio are charged with murder and the attempted murder of Muzikhona Dlongolo, who was with Mkhize at the time of the shooting at Imbali Unit 14, on Friday.
It is believed Mkhize was coming back from a Msunduzi council meeting when he was ambushed by a group of men.
Mkhize was rushed to hospital, where he later died.
According to the charge sheet, Gqirashe and Mkhulise are also facing charges of being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
It is alleged that police are still in search of a suspect who is on the run.
The state also filed an application for the three accused to be kept at Westville Correctional Centre and not New Prison.
This comes after the state suspected they had made contact with other people, including the outstanding suspect, plotting to escape from custody.
The matter was adjourned to October 19 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
KZN ANC councillor's alleged killers abandon bail
Image: Supplied
Three KwaZulu-Natal men charged with the murder of Msunduzi municipality councillor Mabhungu Mkhize, 45, abandoned their bail application on Monday.
Sithembiso Gqirashe, 27, Minenhle Mkhulise, 23, and Luleka Ntombela, 26, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court.
The trio are charged with murder and the attempted murder of Muzikhona Dlongolo, who was with Mkhize at the time of the shooting at Imbali Unit 14, on Friday.
It is believed Mkhize was coming back from a Msunduzi council meeting when he was ambushed by a group of men.
Mkhize was rushed to hospital, where he later died.
According to the charge sheet, Gqirashe and Mkhulise are also facing charges of being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
It is alleged that police are still in search of a suspect who is on the run.
The state also filed an application for the three accused to be kept at Westville Correctional Centre and not New Prison.
This comes after the state suspected they had made contact with other people, including the outstanding suspect, plotting to escape from custody.
The matter was adjourned to October 19 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
MORE
Mourners told community support is needed to fight crime in KZN
We'll get you — KZN premier warns criminals behind political murders
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos