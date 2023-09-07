South Africa

Panga-wielding boyfriend who attacked KZN teacher found dead

07 September 2023 - 17:02 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza lends support and comfort to primary school teacher Ngcinaphi Fakude who was attacked by her boyfriend Sakhiseni Nene with a panga on Monday.
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza lends support and comfort to primary school teacher Ngcinaphi Fakude who was attacked by her boyfriend Sakhiseni Nene with a panga on Monday.
Image: Supplied/Social development

A panga-wielding man who attacked his girlfriend, KwaZulu-Natal primary school teacher Ngcinaphi Fakude, on Monday has died.

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE the alleged attacker, Sakhiseni Nene, 27, was found hanging on a tree in a bush on Wednesday. It is understood he jumped off a cliff and his body landed in the tree.

Fakude, 23, was attacked at Khongela Primary School in the KwaHlabisa area in full view of staff and some pupils on Monday before fleeing the scene.

It is understood the two, who had a child, had a domestic dispute that led to Nene confronting his partner at school.

KZN social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, who visited the teacher in hospital and the school, said it was a tragic situation all round.

Khoza said that Fakude survived was “nothing short of a miracle”.

“The attack on a teacher within the school premises deeply disturbed us. During our visit to the school, alongside social workers, police and officials from the department of education, we witnessed the haunting crime scene in the staffroom, where bloodstains on the floor and doors told of the harrowing tale,” she said.

She expressed optimism that Fakude was recovering from blows to her head, torso, arms and legs. She has been moved out of ICU. 

Fakude's remarkable spirit and courage in the face of the horrific incident inspired Khoza.

“As a department, we stand steadfastly by her as she embarks on her journey towards recovery, ensuring she receives the full support she deserves,” said Khoza.

She said teachers and pupils who witnessed the attack were receiving trauma counselling.

TimesLIVE

MORE

KZN teacher fighting for her life after panga attack at school

A KwaZulu-Natal primary school teacher is fighting for her life in hospital after her boyfriend allegedly attacked her with a panga in front of ...
News
2 days ago

Ten years in jail for ex-boyfriend who attacked matric pupil with panga

A Mpumalanga man who attacked his ex-girlfriend with a panga, wounding her so severely she was in a coma for 48 hours, has been handed a 10-year jail ...
News
3 weeks ago

Nzimande urges men and boys to become active and positive advocates for gender equality

Higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande says gender inequality is not a women's issue but a human rights issue that affects ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Life behind bars for man who raped his niece aged 12 South Africa
  2. Ten years in jail for Ga-Rankuwa cable thief South Africa
  3. Government on track with developing coalition government framework, NCOP hears News
  4. US President Joe Biden retains 'full confidence' in ambassador to SA Reuben ... South Africa
  5. Maths teacher fired for 'exposing pupils to pornography and sexually assaulting ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...