A panga-wielding man who attacked his girlfriend, KwaZulu-Natal primary school teacher Ngcinaphi Fakude, on Monday has died.
KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE the alleged attacker, Sakhiseni Nene, 27, was found hanging on a tree in a bush on Wednesday. It is understood he jumped off a cliff and his body landed in the tree.
Fakude, 23, was attacked at Khongela Primary School in the KwaHlabisa area in full view of staff and some pupils on Monday before fleeing the scene.
It is understood the two, who had a child, had a domestic dispute that led to Nene confronting his partner at school.
KZN social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, who visited the teacher in hospital and the school, said it was a tragic situation all round.
Khoza said that Fakude survived was “nothing short of a miracle”.
“The attack on a teacher within the school premises deeply disturbed us. During our visit to the school, alongside social workers, police and officials from the department of education, we witnessed the haunting crime scene in the staffroom, where bloodstains on the floor and doors told of the harrowing tale,” she said.
She expressed optimism that Fakude was recovering from blows to her head, torso, arms and legs. She has been moved out of ICU.
Fakude's remarkable spirit and courage in the face of the horrific incident inspired Khoza.
“As a department, we stand steadfastly by her as she embarks on her journey towards recovery, ensuring she receives the full support she deserves,” said Khoza.
She said teachers and pupils who witnessed the attack were receiving trauma counselling.
TimesLIVE
Panga-wielding boyfriend who attacked KZN teacher found dead
Image: Supplied/Social development
TimesLIVE
