South Africa

KZN teacher fighting for her life after panga attack at school

05 September 2023 - 15:51 By TIMESLIVE
A KwaZulu-Natal teacher is fighting for her life after her boyfriend allegedly attacked her with a panga at her school. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

A KwaZulu-Natal primary school teacher is fighting for her life in hospital after her boyfriend allegedly attacked her with a panga in front of pupils on Monday.

KZN police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said Ezibayeni police in northern KZN are investigating a case of attempted murder after the attack at Ncwabakazi Upper Primary, KwaHlabisa.

“It is alleged that a man went to his girlfriend’s workplace, and without uttering any word he walked straight to the victim and stabbed her several times before fleeing from the scene. She was rushed to hospital for medical care,” said Netshiunda.

The man is understood to be on the run.

KZN social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza condemned the attack. “This appalling incident saw the teacher fall victim to a shocking act of violence perpetrated by her boyfriend within the school premises, in full view of learners,” she said..

Reports indicate that the man’s initial attempt to enter the school was thwarted. He returned wielding a panga and gained entry to the premises. Once inside, he entered the staffroom and allegedly assaulted the teacher.

The teacher suffered multiple injuries to her body, face and cranium.

“We are profoundly saddened and appalled by the heinous incident that transpired at our school. Our thoughts and prayers are with the courageous teacher who is fighting for her life, and we extend our heartfelt wishes for her swift recovery,” Khoza said. 

“This brutal act of violence against a woman is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our society. We will not rest until the perpetrator is brought to justice.

“We have received reports that after the violent incident, the suspect returned home and reportedly bid farewell to his family. As of now, he remains at large. We implore law enforcement agencies to spare no effort in locating and apprehending this individual.

She appealed to the community to share information that could help locate the attacker.

