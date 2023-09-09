South Africa

Hot? You won't be for long, according to reports

09 September 2023 - 16:13 By TIMESLIVE
Snow has been predicted for parts of the country on Monday.
Image: 123RF/lukassek

Monday will see a sudden halt to the weekend's high temperatures, with Snow Report predicting a powdery day.

“Low-level snowfall is possible for the Western Cape and Northern Cape from the early hours of Sunday and into Monday, as well as for parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State on Monday and early Tuesday. Lesotho is also on the radar for snow,” said the website.

According to the SA Weather Service, while temperatures in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Polokwane will remain in the high 20s, into the 30s on Monday, the rest of the country will be in the teens, with Durban the “hottest” at 19°C.

The minimum temperature in Bloemfontein is expected to be -2, while Cape Town will see a high of 12°C.

TimesLIVE

