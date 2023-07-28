South Africa

Intense cut-off low brings weekend cold, rain and snow to parts of SA

28 July 2023 - 11:59 By Kim Swartz
Disruptive snowfall accompanied by cold conditions are expected over parts of South Africa this weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lukassek

Get those blankets, beanies and brollies out as a strong weekend cold front brings heavy rain, snowfall, wind and icy temperatures to the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape.

“An intense cut-off low pressure system is expected to make landfall on Friday evening, dropping the daytime temperatures significantly from Saturday into Sunday,” the SA Weather Service (Saws) warned in its travellers' forecast.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that maximum temperatures may be below 10°C in places over the interior of Namakwa, Northern Cape, and over the interior of the Western Cape, accompanied by snowfall over the mountainous areas. General windy conditions will accompany the cold and wet conditions.”

Saws issued a yellow level 4 warning for rain on Saturday that could result in flooding in Oudtshoorn and Kannaland in the Western Cape. An orange level 6 warning for rain resulting in flooding is expected over the Overberg and southern parts of the Garden Route District as well as the Langeberg municipality.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for snow over the mountains of the Cape winelands, Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape and southern high-ground of Namakwa in the Northern Cape. 

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow was issued for Saturday, with a possible closing of mountain passes, dangerous driving conditions and loss of vulnerable livestock for Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani (excluding Intsika Yethu and Engcobo) district municipality, Matatiele and Blue Crane Route.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “The NSRI are appealing to shoreline anglers, boaters, commercial seafarers and coastal hikers to be aware of rough sea conditions and the impact of forecast weather affecting the coastline and inland.

“Boaters and commercial seafarers should not launch in adverse weather conditions unless absolutely necessary and wear life jackets when your vessel is under way or during commercial operations at sea. Shoreline anglers and coastal hikers should be aware of the daily high tides and low tides and be cautious along the shoreline.”

Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell urged residents to:

  • ensure drainage systems were clear of debris;
  • raise the floor level of informal structures prone to flooding;
  • make sandbags;
  • dig trenches around a home to divert water away;
  • report blocked drains, intakes and illegal dumping in stormwater canals and sewers; and 
  • fix leaking roofs.

“Do not attempt to cross rivers and roadways affected by flooding or cross over bridges swamped by floodwaters,” added Lambinon.

TimesLIVE

