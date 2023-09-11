South Africa

Brrrrr! Spring snow for parts of South Africa

11 September 2023 - 10:17 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Light snowfall is forecast for parts of the country today. Stock photo.
Light snowfall is forecast for parts of the country today. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/alexkich

Very cold, windy and wet conditions and light snowfall are expected on Monday over parts of the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and interior of the Western Cape. 

The South Africa Weather Service issued a yellow level 1 alert for damaging wind between Plettenberg Bay and Maputo and along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.

Good morning world❄️🥰 It’s very cold and most beautiful. We are ready for all of you that woke up with migraines;...

Posted by Matroosberg Reserve on Sunday, September 10, 2023

“Yellow level 1 warning for disruptive snow is expected over the mountains and high ground of the Eastern Cape, the south-western parts of the Northern Cape, the north-western parts of the Western Cape and the extreme south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal,” the service said.

Cape Town will experience widespread rain and showers, clearing from the afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 13° C. Johannesburg will be fine with a maximum of 27°C, Durban 20°C with afternoon showers and rain, and Gqeberha cloudy with scattered showers and a high of 15°C.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tropical storm rains batter China for seventh day

Heavy rains from typhoon Haikui, now a tropical storm, kept southern China drenched for the seventh day as slow-moving storm clouds drifted from ...
News
2 hours ago

Hot? You won't be for long, according to reports

Monday will see a sudden halt to the weekend's high temperatures, with Snow Report predicting a powdery day.
News
1 day ago

August was hottest ever recorded, third straight month to set record

Last month was the hottest August on record globally, the third straight month in a row to set such a record after the hottest ever June and July, ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Brrrrr! Spring snow for parts of South Africa South Africa
  2. Disaster management on standby for veld fires as strong winds head to KZN South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Zuma’s appeal in Downer, Maughan private prosecution case South Africa
  5. Up to Brazil's judiciary to decide on Putin arrest if he visits Brazil: Lula World

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...