Nurse Tebogo Seleka does about 100 cervical cancer tests a month. One in 10 patients test positive. This could be avoided if they were vaccinated against the human papillomavirus which causes this cancer. Our TV team travels to Hammanskraal near Tshwane to find out how Seleka is using jabs to stop cervical cancer in her community.
Between March and September 2019, Tshwane health workers tried to vaccinate 22,000 grade four girls with two shots of an anti-cervical cancer vaccine. But they missed their target and only reached 15,000 of the young girls.
Now things have worsened. Research shows that parents are increasingly reluctant to sign consent forms for their daughters to be vaccinated after the Covid-19 pandemic. But sister Tebogo Seleka wants to win them over.
She talks to every mom about a human papillomavirus (HPV) shot that will stop their girls from getting cervical cancer when they’re older. Certain types of the human papillomavirus cause cancer of the cervix.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Nurse wants to stop cervical cancer in Hammanskraal
