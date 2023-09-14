South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Nurse wants to stop cervical cancer in Hammanskraal

14 September 2023 - 10:04 By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Nurse Tebogo Seleka does about 100 cervical cancer tests a month. One in 10 patients test positive. This could be avoided if they were vaccinated against the human papillomavirus which causes this cancer. Our TV team travels to Hammanskraal near Tshwane to find out how Seleka is using jabs to stop cervical cancer in her community.

Between March and September 2019, Tshwane health workers tried to vaccinate 22,000 grade four girls with two shots of an anti-cervical cancer vaccine. But they missed their target and only reached 15,000 of the young girls.

Now things have worsened. Research shows that parents are increasingly reluctant to sign consent forms for their daughters to be vaccinated after the Covid-19 pandemic. But sister Tebogo Seleka wants to win them over.

She talks to every mom about a human papillomavirus (HPV) shot that will stop their girls from getting cervical cancer when they’re older. Certain types of the human papillomavirus cause cancer of the cervix.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why do more black women get cervical cancer than any other race in the country?

In this month's 'Health Beat', we find out why cervical cancer is a political disease.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Treating sex workers badly could spread HIV

Female sex workers in South Africa have more than double the HIV infection rate of adult women in general.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why your toilet water is turned into drinking water — and which provinces get this right

Healthy lives depend on healthy water — from growing food to making sure we live in hygienic conditions.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. uMngeni mayor Christopher Pappas selected as a TIME100 Next future leader South Africa
  2. Credible reports of at least 13 mass graves in Darfur — UN Africa
  3. UK helium-filled aircraft attracts interest of BAE Systems Sci-Tech
  4. WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial: Zungu cross-examination continues South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga woman who stole newborn baby sentenced to 5 years' imprisonment South Africa

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case