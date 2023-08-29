South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why do more black women get cervical cancer than any other race in the country?

29 August 2023 - 10:54 By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Cervical cancer affects more black women in South Africa than any other race.

Why? They mostly use state health facilities which means less screening and delayed surgeries.

In this month's Health Beat, we find out why cervical cancer is a political disease and travel to a Tshwane clinic where a nurse is convincing parents to have their girls vaccinated against this type of cancer.

