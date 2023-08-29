Cervical cancer affects more black women in South Africa than any other race.
Why? They mostly use state health facilities which means less screening and delayed surgeries.
In this month's Health Beat, we find out why cervical cancer is a political disease and travel to a Tshwane clinic where a nurse is convincing parents to have their girls vaccinated against this type of cancer.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why do more black women get cervical cancer than any other race in the country?
Cervical cancer affects more black women in South Africa than any other race.
Why? They mostly use state health facilities which means less screening and delayed surgeries.
In this month's Health Beat, we find out why cervical cancer is a political disease and travel to a Tshwane clinic where a nurse is convincing parents to have their girls vaccinated against this type of cancer.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
READ MORE:
BHEKISISA | Caught in the middle: When divorced parents use children as pawns
BHEKISISA | Why some people with HIV are not on treatment, and how a new court ruling could help
BHEKISISA | What goes into your medical aid premium — and what it means for the NHI
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos