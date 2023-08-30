Health workers’ negative attitudes towards sex workers and the criminalisation of the profession are big reasons for high infection rates because it makes it hard for workers to visit clinics and to report violent clients.
This is the third video in our key population series. Key populations are groups of people who have a higher chance of getting HIV, often because of the way in which they’re treated by health workers and legislators.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Treating sex workers badly could spread HIV
Female sex workers in South Africa have more than double the HIV infection rate of adult women in general.
Transgender sex workers have an even higher chance of getting HIV. Compared to non-transgender sex workers their risk of contracting the virus is 20 times higher.
