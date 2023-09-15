City of Tshwane obtains permanent interdict against striking employees

The labour court on Friday granted the City of Tshwane a permanent interdict against its striking employees.
The provision of services in the municipality has been severely affected since July after some employees embarked on a strike to force the city to honour the last year of the three-year wage agreement for 2023/2024.
The municipality approached the court on an urgent basis in July to interdict the actions of employees affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union, who had been intimidating their non-striking colleagues and causing damage to property.
On July 28, the court granted an interim interdict, declaring the strike unlawful and unprotected. Friday’s decision makes the order permanent.
“It is important to note that the court restricts employees from participating in the unlawful strike action and performing any acts in continuance or furtherance thereof.
“In addition, this permanent interdict confirms that strikers are restrained from performing any acts of destruction of any private or public property, or from performing acts of intimidation towards any of the city's employees," said city manager Johann Mettler.
The municipality said it trusted strikers will respect and comply with the permanent court order and return to work and take up their posts to discharge their responsibilities of providing service delivery to residents.
