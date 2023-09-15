South Africa

WATCH | Fire at another ‘hijacked’ building in Marshalltown

15 September 2023 - 11:50
A fire erupted at a building in Marshalltown.
Image: Xolile Khumalo/Supplied

Joburg emergency management services (EMS) have confirmed another fire at a "hijacked" building in Marshalltown weeks after a deadly blaze ravaged a building in the vicinity.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said firefighters had received calls about a blaze at a building at 1 Delvers Close in Marshalltown on Friday morning.

"It's a three-storey building that appears to be hijacked. Everyones inside has been evacuated to safety.

"The fire started on the ground floor, where residents have built shacks inside the building," she said.

CoJ EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi later said the fire had been contained and had only affected the basement.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, he said.

Last month a catastrophic fire ripped through a building previously used as the Usindiso Centre for Women and Children.

At the time of the blaze the building in the Johannesburg CBD had been hijacked and housed hundreds of people and more than 200 families. The tragedy saw 77 lives lost and 61 people injured.

TimesLIVE

