‘I feel so guilty about the ones I left behind’, says Joburg CBD fire survivor
Survivor tells of mayhem in Joburg building after it caught fire, and why he didn't hesitate to jump from third-storey window
03 September 2023 - 00:00
Sihle Dube got the fright of his life when he stumbled into his dark and smoky hallway and saw a neighbour throw his baby out of the third-storey window...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.