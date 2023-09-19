South Africa

Repairs 'progressing well' at Pretoria East substation vandalised during load-shedding

19 September 2023 - 10:22
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Security personnel were held at gunpoint in the early hours of Monday at the Heatherly substation in Pretoria East during load-shedding. File photo.
Security personnel were held at gunpoint in the early hours of Monday at the Heatherly substation in Pretoria East during load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The City of Tshwane says power is expected to be restored soon in areas affected by a power outage caused by vandalism at the Heatherly substation on Monday.

It is alleged about 20 people stormed the substation during load-shedding in the early hours of Monday, holding security personnel at gunpoint.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said at least nine medium-voltage cables were stolen and the substation was vandalised, resulting in a fire and affecting the power supply to some areas in Pretoria East.

MMC Themba Fosi said on Tuesday five of nine panels had tested OK and that the cable replacement was almost complete.

“I can say by midday a certain number of residents will be up and running so that we can make sure that we speedily resolve this issue. I would like again to say in instances where it is load-shedding, residents, please be on the lookout — if you see anything that is untoward, please inform our team or SAPS so that we can curb the sporadic vandalism and cable theft in our infrastructure,” Fosi said.

According to the city, the affected areas are: 

  • Savannah Estate;
  • Greencreek;
  • The Blydes;
  • Nellmapius Extension 3, 6, 7, 8 and 22; and
  • Pienaarspoort.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Security personnel in Pretoria East substation held at gunpoint by vandals

Security personnel were held at gunpoint in the early hours of Monday at the Heartherly power substation in Pretoria East.
News
19 hours ago

Tshwane power station: 'We were getting paid for sitting and sleeping'

City aims to lease two defunct power stations to independent operators who have cash to invest and ideas about how to use the infrastructure
News
22 hours ago

‘We don’t have R600m for salary increases’: Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink

The City of Tshwane refuses to budge on its stance of no salary increases despite the ongoing service delivery disruption by the South African ...
News
19 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Novo Nordisk contracts South Africa's Aspen to produce insulin for Africa South Africa
  2. Five people shot dead at KZN shopping mall South Africa
  3. BBC documentary on Operation Dudula draws mixed reactions online South Africa
  4. EU temporarily holds back food aid in Somalia after UN records widespread theft World
  5. Repairs 'progressing well' at Pretoria East substation vandalised during ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...
Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant